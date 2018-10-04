Skip to content
Second Hilton Head mayoral forum narrows to 6 candidates
Hilton Head Island Mayoral Forum narrows to six candidates.
By
Danielle Lewan
Published 3h at 10:39 PM
Building evacuated on Georgia Southern campus due to fire
Published October 4, 2018 at 7:13 PM
GA Superintendent of Schools weighs in as 3 area schools under the radar of accreditation agency
By
Elizabeth Rawlins
Published October 4, 2018 at 4:34 PM
Dancing with the Statesboro Stars to be held Thursday night
By
Dal Cannady
Published October 4, 2018 at 4:24 PM
Savannah looking for public feedback on new arena, SPLOST 7 projects
By
Sean Evans
Published October 4, 2018 at 4:17 PM
Effingham Project Lifesaver back on its feet after lack of funding
By
Meredith Parker
Published October 4, 2018 at 4:09 PM
Family expanding racetrack in Evans County
Published October 4, 2018 at 3:23 PM
Richmond Hill PD reflects on 1 year of drone use
Savannah Weekend: Picnic in the Park
Good News: United Way helps Salvation Army
By
Dal Cannady
Family expanding racetrack in Evans County
A new entertainment complex is being built right now in Evans County.
October 4
October 4
14-year-old shot near Daffin Park
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting near Daffin Park that injured a 14-year-old boy.
October 4
October 4
Georgia mom arrested after 2 kids left in hot car in Florida
Published October 4, 2018 at 2:15 PM
Chatham County Police locate missing teen girl
Published October 4, 2018 at 11:42 AM
Semi driver found, arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash
By
Amanda LaBrot
Published October 4, 2018 at 10:22 AM
Florida man arrested for threatening to kill lawmakers who don’t support Kavanaugh
Published 1h at 1:14 AM
Toddler trashes $1,000 after sending envelope through shredder
Published 1h at 12:24 AM
Protests heat up ahead of Kavanaugh vote
Published 4h at 10:07 PM
Nigerian women are being migrated, lured into sex trafficking in Paris, report says
In France it is buying sex rather than selling it that is illegal, but the police say that most of the women who work at the Bois de Vincennes are slaves
October 4
October 4
Time magazine puts Christine Blasey Ford on cover
The illustration depicts words and phrases from Ford's testimony before the Senate committee last week.
October 4
October 4
Braves’ fever apparent at Coach’s Corner
Many Braves fans in Savannah made their way to Coach's Corner to watch their team's first playoff game since 2013.
By
Jake Wallace
Published 3h at 11:02 PM
Raiders, Cavaliers set to renew rivalry
By
Jake Wallace
October 4
October 4
Eagle Report: No issues in the Red Zone
By
Jake Wallace
October 3
October 3
SEB rallies past Windsor Forest in OT
By
Jake Wallace
October 1
October 1
No validation yet for Georgia Southern
Despite a 3-1 start and a win over the preseason Sun Belt Conference favorite, the Georgia Southern Eagles aren't celebrating anything just yet.
By
Jake Wallace
October 1
October 1
Prankster Ghost in Savannah! – Part I
How will your picnic “Illuminate the Night?!”
4 Oktoberfest Beers you need to try!
Chef Andrew presents: the Bourbon Brined Berkshire Porkchop
Home daycare owner accused of drugging, tying kids to car seats in dark closet
By
Deputies say Effingham Co. suspects knew homicide victim
Residents react to shooting near Daffin Park
14-year-old shot near Daffin Park
Georgia mom arrested after 2 kids left in hot car in Florida
HHI residents concerned about proposed gateway corridor
By
Crystal Howard
What’s in the box? Midlands school unearths possible time capsule from first graduating class
By
Tanita Gaither
Millions of federal dollars coming to make Georgia and South Carolina schools safer
Beaufort County Schools have not yet decided make-up days
SCDOT considering U.S. 278 corridor improvements
By
Amanda LaBrot
Elderly woman attacked by mother bear after encounter with cubs
By
4 people injured in WI shooting; gunman dead
By
Black girl denied urgent care when workers don't believe her mother is white
By
'SNL' debuts new season with focus on Kavanaugh hearing
By
Home daycare owner accused of drugging, tying kids to car seats in dark closet
By
Second Hilton Head mayoral forum narrows to 6 candidates
By
Danielle Lewan
League of Women Voters to host two candidate forums
Richmond Hill will vote on Brunch Bill in November
By
Meredith Parker
National Voter Registration Day
National Voter Registration Day events taking place Tuesday across the region