‘Bulloch Night Out’ to be held Saturday in Statesboro

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - National Night Out already happened in cities and towns across the country, but Statesboro and Bulloch County host their own distinctly local event with the same goal of building relationships with police to help stop crime.
The park between Fair Road and Zetterower Avenue will be packed with blue lights, sheriff’s deputies, investigators, and others come Saturday night. Nobody will be in trouble and everyone will have a good time. Organizers say they took a “national” theme and gave it a local twist.
Statesboro Police, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and others have hosted “Bulloch Night Out” for the past few years. They opted away from a national program so they could adapt the event to a more rural community.
“One, we get to have it on a weekend, on a Saturday night,” said Dep. Bubba Revell, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. “We get to provide the things we want to, from a jumpy house, the 40-foot obstacle course, the whack-a-mole."
They can also talk to people, whether they live in the city or out in the country, about what can make their neighborhood safer.
“This helps them get to know us, get to trust us, put that face with a name,” Revell said.
The fun will kick off Saturday at 5 p.m.
