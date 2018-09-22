Andrew’s Saturday Evening Forecast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Fall begins this evening, but it sure doesn’t feel like it! There is an onshore flow this afternoon, bringing in a few light showers south of Glennville and Hinesville, otherwise the rest of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are experiencing partly cloudy skies. Temperatures feel as though they are in the lower 90s for most of us, but this evening will be pleasant with temperatures near 80 at sunset, and in the 70s for the rest of the evening.