National Voter Registration Day events set for Tuesday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Election officials are hoping to get people to come out and vote come November by participating in National Voter Registration Day.
Chatham County officials held an event on Saturday to get people ready for the general election. Not only did people get registered to vote, but they also learned about absentee ballots, how to use the voting machines, and where their polling location is.
With low voter turnouts in both the primary and runoff elections this summer, polling officials hope this event will get more people to the polls.
Other National Voter Registration Day events will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at the following times and locations:
- Chatham County Voter Registration, 10am to 2pm; 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E, Savannah, GA 31406
- Savannah Job Connection Center, 9am to 5pm; 7220 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah GA 3106
- Statesboro Job Connection Center, 9am to 5pm; 24015 Hwy 80 E. Statesboro, GA 30458
- Brunswick Job Connection Center, 9am to 5pm; #249 Village at Glynn Place, Brunswick, GA 31525
- Waycross Job Connection Center, 9am to 5pm; 2101 Memorial Drive, Waycross, GA 31501
- Pooler Goodwill Store, 10am to 5pm; 115 West Grand Central Blvd. Pooler GA 31322
- McAlpin Square Goodwill Store, 10am to 5pm; 1900 E Victory Dr, Savannah GA 31404
