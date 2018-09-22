GSU Armstrong campus gives back to Savannah community

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Over 400 Georgia Southern students and faculty spent their Saturday morning giving back with their annual event “Treasure Savannah.”
The groups did service projects across the community like sprucing up neighborhoods and working in animal shelters. Even on their own turf, students painted residence halls on the armstrong campus. The coordinator says this day is special to this campus specifically because it’s a part of Armstrong that didn’t leave.
“This is an armstrong campus tradition," said Coordinator of Community Engagement Ben Phillips. "They’ve been doing this for about nine years now. So it’s cool that we are able to see that go now that we are the new georgia southern university and to keep this as a big part of the campus culture. The students are excited about it the community knows it we’re just really excited to keep it going.”
Other GSU campuses participated in the cleanup as well.
