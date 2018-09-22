Man sentenced in death of Indianapolis Colt’s linebacker

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A man accused of drunkenly hitting Indianapolis Colt’s linebacker Edwin Jackson on an Indiana interstate is headed to prison.
A judge sentenced Manuel Orrego-Savala to a 16-year sentence on Friday. Police say he hit Jackson and his Uber driver while the pair stopped on the side of the interstate.
Orrego-Savala was in the US illegally. His blood alcohol content was 0.19 at the time of the crash. The crash happened in February.
Originally from Atlanta, Jackson played at Georgia Southern from 2011-2014. While in Statesboro, Jackson was a two-year starter for the Eagles. He led the team in tackles his junior and senior years. The former walk-on had a team-high 10 tackles in Georgia Southern’s famous 2013 win over Florida.
