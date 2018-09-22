Miniature aircrafts benefit Mighty Eighth museum

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -If you happened to see a small plane flying through the area on Saturday, there was no need for alarm. Miniature aircraft flyers from all over brought their planes to fly in support of the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum.
“These aircrafts are amazing," said Stratton Leopold, owner of Leopold’s Ice Cream. "They are large first of all. They are not little tiny models. And the stunts they can do. It’s unbelievable. They are doing barrel rolls and turns. It’s incredible. It really is an incredible day.”
“To see a plane hovering on its tail like a helicopter is just awesome,” agreed Andy Steigmeier.
The Tri County RC Flyers partnered with the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum for the fundraiser. They say they are excited to draw such a big crowd for their first year.
“We actually have about 30 pilots today and I think with the cars we have probably close to 250 people," said Bill Barbee, President of the Tri-County RC Flyers. "So, it’s a great turn out. We have had tremendous support for the Mighty Eighth.”
The adults say they have a blast building and flying the planes, but it’s great for children to get involved in flying as well.
“It’s a wonderful day for the children to come out," Barbee said. "Children are enjoying themselves seeing these aircrafts. It’s just a wonderful day out here.”
