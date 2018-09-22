Savannah holds fair housing education and resource fair

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah held a first-of-its-kind event to educate the community about fair housing on Saturday
The city partnered with the Savannah Area Relators for a fair housing education and resource fair today. Attendees sat in sessions to learn things like landlord rights and responsibilites and how to buy a home with a Section 8 voucher. The city says it’s a chance to make sure housing is availble to everyone by ensuring everyone is held to the same standard.
“This provides an opportunity for landlords, sellers, renters, buyers, just regular citizens to come and be educated more about fair housing," said Kerri Reid, Director of Human Services with Savannah. "To be sure those that they work with on a daily basis and those that they rent from are treating them in the way that they are supposed to and a way that is compliant with the law.”
The event was in honor of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Fair Housing Act.
