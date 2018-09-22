5th annual T.E.A.L. walk remembers ovarian cancer victims and survivors

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Men, women, children, and pets donned the color teal on Saturday at the Lake Mayer Track on Saturday to remember victims and honor survivors of ovarian cancer.
The walk began five years ago when one woman decided to take action and spread awareness. Mandy Irvin started the walk after her Aunt Stacey was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
“I started this five years ago in her honor to spread awareness for ovarian cancer," said Irvin. "There are so many women that have the symptoms, don’t know the symptoms, and once they are diagnosed it’s unfortunately too late for them. Aunt Stacey was fortunate enough to get it at stage one. So, I’m really trying to spread awareness to women, so they know what to look for.”
A big crowd came out to honor the survivors and support the women still fighting ovarian cancer. There was also a survivor lounge, refreshments, raffles, and doctors giving health information.
“Ovarian cancer is such a silent cancer and there isn’t a lot of awareness," said participant Pam Anderson. "So, it’s awesome to see all these people out here.”
Participants who walked in honor of friends and love ones remembered them today with posters and special t-shirts. They say this is just a small way they can remember the ones who fought so hard.
“We love this woman with our heart and we miss her dearly, but we are going to keep doing this for her cause she was everything to us,” Anderson said.
