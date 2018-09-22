Three arrests made in connection to 2017 shooting death

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Four teenagers are now being charged in the shooting death of another teen that happened a year ago.
17-year-olds Kaisun Dixon and Yusuf Maxwell, along with 19-year -olds Tyquarius Washington and Zonnique Maxwell are being charged with felony murder. Yusuf was already in custody for violating probation. Police arrested Dixon and Washington this week. Zonnique, the only girl, is the one police are still looking for.
This is related to the shooting death of 16-year-old Jaheim Morris. Morris died in September of last year shortly after being driven to the hospital. Prosecutors said Yusuf Maxwell was in that car. They say that being in that car with guns is part of how he violated probation, resulting in the original charges.
They have not named the other three who were in the car. Police have also not said if they think any of the four shot Morris.
Call police or crimestoppers with any tips on where Zonnique might be. You could be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.