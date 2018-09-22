Volunteers clean up Edgemere-Sackville neighborhood

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -It was a perfect day to clean up your neighborhood. That’s exactly what residents and volunteers did in the Edgemere Sackville neighborhood on Saturday morning.
Keep Savannah Beautiful and the city hosted the event. Almost 200 volunteers from Georgia Southern’s Armstong campus helped community members and city employees pick up litter and debris. The neighborhood association president says clean streets help residents take pride in their neighborhood.
“It’s joyful to me to see a clean neighborhood, and matter of fact, the residents take pride in having their neighborhood clean as well," said Rev. William Eason, the President of the Edgemere Sackville neighborhood. "It just gives me great joyto see our neighborhood working together and everybody coming together inthe community working with each other.”
The neighborhood is the city’s first in the “Savannah Shines” initiative working to improve quality of life for those living there.
