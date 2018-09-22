Woodville Tompkins, Savannah Early College celebrate 100% graduation rate

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Two schools in Chatham County are receiving extra praise for graduating all of their seniors last year. Both Woodville Tompkins and Savannah Early College High School recorded perfect graduation rates.
Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools says this is the fourth year in a row that their graduation rates were higher than the state average. Woodville Tompkins added to that with not just a high rate, but the highest: 100%, meaning every senior last year graduated.
“The stellar graduation rate is representative of the great work that is going on within the school house," said SCCPSS Public Affairs Chief Kurt Hetager. "There’s a lot of caring that goes into it.”
The school constantly reaches to promote different ways of learning like Friday, where students celebrated international peace day.
“Events that are engaging in the community and providing additional ways for students to learn and have hands on learning project based learning and engage with the community and engage with current events all contributes to the academic outcomes we have,” Hetager said.
Teachers and students alike appreciate the work that has been done to boast this achievement.
“It means a lot to me because this year I am a senior so to be contributing to the school and allowing everyone to graduate its amazing,” said Pria Patel.
“Even though we are a non-traditional school, we try to embrace all of things that they like to create an environment to succeed,” said Woodville Tompkins teacher Maribel Gomez.
