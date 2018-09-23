Andrew Gorton’s First Alert Forecast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -It actually feels like the first day of Fall along the coast this afternoon thanks to cloud cover and showers earlier in the day. Temperatures are closer to 80, compared to the lower 90s inland in Vidalia and Hazlehurst. Showers will be isolated this evening with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s after sunset. Monday morning won’t be as cool as Sunday morning, with temperatures starting out in the lower 70s along with an isolated shower or two along the coast.
Isolated showers will move inland throughout the day, with a chance for a thunderstorm or two during the afternoon, especially west of I-95. These showers and thunderstorms will slowly move west with the afternoon sea breeze, potentially causing isolated minor flooding. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s with rain activity dissipating during the evening hours.
Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry with highs back above average near 90 degrees. A weak front will then approach our area Thursday, bringing higher rain chances Thursday into Friday.
Looking ahead to this coming weekend, afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible with highs (slightly cooler) in the mid to upper 80s. There is not a big cool down in the foreseeable future, but low to mid 80s are possible to kick off October with morning temperatures near 70.
Tropics:
Subtropical Storm Leslie has formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean but poses no threat to the United States. Tropical Storm Kirk continues its westward march toward the Lesser Antilles, likely arriving there as a Tropical Storm on Thursday.
An area of Low pressure south of Bermuda has as 30% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days, but upper level winds will limit its strength. This area of low pressure will move toward the North Carolina coastline by the middle of the week, but it will NOT strengthen into a hurricane. Worth case, this could bring another one to two inches of rain to the North Carolina coastline.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.