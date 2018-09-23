Andrew Gorton’s First Alert Forecast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -It actually feels like the first day of Fall along the coast this afternoon thanks to cloud cover and showers earlier in the day. Temperatures are closer to 80, compared to the lower 90s inland in Vidalia and Hazlehurst. Showers will be isolated this evening with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s after sunset. Monday morning won’t be as cool as Sunday morning, with temperatures starting out in the lower 70s along with an isolated shower or two along the coast.