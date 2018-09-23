BCSO investigating after 19-year-old murder victim found near Castle Rock Road

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after receiving a report of a body in a wooded area off of Castle Rock Road in Burton on Sunday afternoon.
Investigators confirm that an adult male, identified as 19-year-old Deontay Alston, appears to have died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Residents near the area of Castle Rock Road can expect an increased presence of law enforcement as deputies and investigators process the scene. There is no threat to the public at this time.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will schedule a forensic autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine how Alston died.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
