Isolated showers likely Sunday!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Isolated showers are likely along the Georgia coast Sunday morning with lows near 70 degrees. These light showers will linger through the morning, pushing inland into the early afternoon. This presents a better chance for you to see rain compared to Saturday. Highs will also be a couple degrees cooler, in the mid to upper 80s.
We start the work week off with a good chance of rain on Monday. Even though the stationary front will be to our north, scattered showers and even a thunderstorm or two will be possible. Although the chance is isolated, heavy rain could lead to minor flooding since there are weak upper level wind and the showers will not move quickly. Due to the rain, highs will be closer to the mid-80s on Monday.
The middle of the week just presents an isolated rain chance both afternoons, with highs near 90 degrees. Then a weak front will approach us on Thursday, upping our rain chance into Friday as well. Don’t expect a big cool down with this front, but afternoon highs should be closer to the mid-80s next weekend vs close to 90 this weekend.
Tropics:
Tropical Depression 11 is within a couple hundred miles of the Lesser Antilles but will dissipate into a remnant low by the end of the weekend.
Tropical Storm Kirk has formed off the west coast of Africa. It will not strengthen much into the middle of next week, impacting the Lesser Antilles this coming Thursday.
Closer to home, there is an area of low pressure (Invest 98-L) south of Bermuda. This has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone of the next 5 days and is NOT expected to become a hurricane. Invest 98-L will move toward the Mid-Atlantic coast the beginning of this week before making its northern turn. Although this system will remain weak, it could bring additional rainfall to the Carolina coastlines.
