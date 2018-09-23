King Tisdell Cottage Foundation celebrates annual gala

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The King Tisdell Cottage Foundation held their annual gala on Saturday night, supporting history with the proceeds of the event.
They held a silent auction, dinner and an awards ceremony honoring some standouts in our community. The proceeds go to pay operating costs for The King Tisdell Cottage and the Beach Institute.
“I think Savannah has a unique place in history because it feels different to me than the rest of the south," said honoree Suzanne Shank I’ve spent time in other parts of the south, and I’ve always felt an appreciation for equality that I haven’t felt in the rest of the south.”
Shank said the Beach Institute honors black history and educates the population.
WTOC’s Dawn Baker MC’d the event.
