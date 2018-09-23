Local NAACP chapter meets with 1st district candidates

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Savannah branch of the NAACP took time to meet with with two candidates for political office on Sunday.
Democratic congressional candidate Lisa Ring spoke with members about her plans for office if she wins. Her opponent, incumbent Buddy Carter was unable to attend Sunday’s meeting.
“It’s more important than ever that we make our voice heard. that people register to vote and that they check their registration. and not to stop at voting but get involved and support the candidates they truly believe in,” said Lisa Ring.
This month is also Suicide Prevention Month. The group featured a special presentation concerning suicide prevention.
