Savannah Bananas host all you can eat food truck festival

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Savannah Bananas hit a home run on Sunday afternoon with the Field of Food Trucks, the first ever all you can eat food truck fest in Savannah.
Event-goers sampled more than 60 different items from 15 food trucks from around the coastal empire and the lowcountry. There was live music and a Kids Zone with inflatables and games for all to have plenty of fun.
“We’ve got the NFL games on, people are out here enjoying food, and football!” said Jared Orton with the Savannah Bananas. “It’s a Sunday in the south.”
Orton said they hope to get feedback from fans who attended and see what they can do for events like this again in the future.
