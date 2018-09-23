TSA pre-check enrollment begins Monday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Soon people flying out of the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport will be able to make it to the gate a little more quickly.
The airport says a “Transportation Security Administration Pre Enrollment Event” will begin Monday. The event is scheduled through October 5 and will allow passengers who sign up to experience a more efficient airport screening process by using dedicated security lanes that don’t require removing shoes, light jackets, and belts.
“TSA Pre Check is $85 and it’s good for five years so it’s very reasonable when you look at it," said airport spokeswoman Lori Lynah. "That it is good for 5 years. More than 200 reasonable size airports have it so it can really help you get through the line a lot faster.”
Passengers will also be able to leave laptops and certain liquids in carry-on bags.
