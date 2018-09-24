Andrew’s Monday Morning Forecast!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Isolated showers will move inland throughout the day, with a chance for a thunderstorm or two during the afternoon, especially west of I-95. These showers and thunderstorms will slowly move west with the afternoon sea breeze, potentially causing isolated minor flooding. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s with rain activity dissipating during the evening hours.
Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry with highs back above average near 90 degrees. A weak front will then approach our area Thursday, bringing higher rain chances Thursday into Friday.
Looking ahead to this coming weekend, afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible with highs (slightly cooler) in the mid to upper 80s. There is not a big cool down in the foreseeable future, but low to mid 80s are possible to kick off October with morning temperatures near 70.
Tropics:
Subtropical Storm Leslie has formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean but poses no threat to the United States. Tropical Depression Kirk continues its westward march toward the Lesser Antilles, likely arriving there as a Tropical Storm on Thursday. An area of Low pressure south of Bermuda has as 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days, but upper level winds will limit its strength. This area of low pressure will move toward the Mid Atlantic coastline by the middle of the week, but it will NOT strengthen into a hurricane. Worth case, this could bring another one to two inches of rain to the North Carolina coastline. The center of circulation will likely parallel the U.S. Coastline as it heads north.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
