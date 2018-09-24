Andrew’s Monday Morning Forecast!

Subtropical Storm Leslie has formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean but poses no threat to the United States. Tropical Depression Kirk continues its westward march toward the Lesser Antilles, likely arriving there as a Tropical Storm on Thursday. An area of Low pressure south of Bermuda has as 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days, but upper level winds will limit its strength. This area of low pressure will move toward the Mid Atlantic coastline by the middle of the week, but it will NOT strengthen into a hurricane. Worth case, this could bring another one to two inches of rain to the North Carolina coastline. The center of circulation will likely parallel the U.S. Coastline as it heads north.