Appling Co. High student taken to hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound

APPLING COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Appling County High School was under a Level 3 lockdown after a student shot himself on school property on Monday morning.
The police chief said a 16-year-old male student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound on school property. The teenager has been flown to a Savannah hospital.
According to police, a weapon has been recovered and there is no danger to students.
Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) and law enforcement officials are onsite.
“The student was located in the fine arts building,” said GBI Special Agent Mark Pro. “At this time, there is no evidence to believe this is anything other than an isolated incident.”
Law enforcement kept the school on lockdown until they could determine no other students were involved.
“We did gather the student population and the staff population together in the gym area here at Appling County High School,” said Dr. Scarlett Copeland, School Superintendent. “We debriefed the students, first and foremost, to know this environment was safe and secure.”
“We have no evidence to believe that this was anything other than an isolated situation,” said Special Agent, Mark Pro.
They are trying to figure out where the gun came from - the student’s home or elsewhere. Superintendent Copeland praised law enforcement’s response and says safety remains a priority.
“We’ve been assessing safety for more than a year now, with conversations at great length with the Appling County Board of Education," Copeland said.
The school dismissed students early from the high school. Other campuses finished up their day. Dr. Copeland says the school will have additional counselors on hand Tuesday for students when classes resume.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.