Beaufort County investigators looking for answers in teen’s death

BEAUFORT CO, SC (WTOC) - Investigators in Beaufort County need more answers in the death of a teenager.
Deputies found 19-year-old Deontay Alston dead in a wooded area off of Castle Rock Road in Burton on Sunday. He had been shot several times.
Residents in the area tell us they were really shaken when they heard about what happened. They say this is really out of the ordinary for their area.
Residents were riding through Castle Road Road when they noticed something strange on Sunday afternoon.
“I was going home on my lunch yesterday and happened to notice law enforcement over there, and I figured it was just a disturbance or something,” said Bud Schramm.
Deputies were responding to a report of a dead body in a wooded area on Castle Rock Road.
“The majority of times, we respond to a shots fired called, especially in the afternoon in a residential area,” said Captain Bob Bromage, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. “We actually responded to a gunshot victim. Nobody had reported the shots fired, so it’s been unusual.”
When deputies got to the area, they found Alston dead. Investigators say he appears to have died from multiple gunshot wounds. Bromage says they don’t believe this homicide is connected to other incidents.
“It doesn’t appear to be connected to other murders and shootings at this point, but of course, we look at that when we’re starting a murder investigation,” Capt. Bromage said. “So, at this point, there is no obvious connection, but if there is, we are going to investigate it in conjunction.”
Schramm and other residents say it’s unbelievable because it’s a quiet residential neighborhood and there are even businesses near the home.
“It’s a calm area, but it’s a real shocker,” Schramm said. “This young man lost his life. A young teenage boy, and gosh, it’s a sad situation for anyone around here because the young man didn’t get to live his life, and gosh only knows what it pertained to.”
Investigators are asking if anyone saw anything or has any information. that they please call the sheriff’s office.
