Beaufort Memorial holding job fair for experienced RNs

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Beaufort Memorial will host a job fair for experienced Registered Nurses who are interested in joining the organization’s nationally-recognized care team.
Currently, the hospital is specifically looking for nurses to fill positions in the emergency room, intensive care unit, med/surgical unit and float pool, and is offering qualified nurses a $7,500 or $10,000 sign-on bonus, dependent on position and experience.
The event will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Beaufort Medical and Administrative center.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.