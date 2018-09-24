Beaufort Memorial holding job fair for experienced RNs

September 24, 2018 at 4:23 PM EST - Updated September 24 at 4:23 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Beaufort Memorial will host a job fair for experienced Registered Nurses who are interested in joining the organization’s nationally-recognized care team.

Currently, the hospital is specifically looking for nurses to fill positions in the emergency room, intensive care unit, med/surgical unit and float pool, and is offering qualified nurses a $7,500 or $10,000 sign-on bonus, dependent on position and experience.

The event will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Beaufort Medical and Administrative center.

