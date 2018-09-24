Beaufort 911 services running smoothly after weekend disruption

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) -The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that all lines are back up and running smoothly after a few disruptions over the weekend. The office says that they are trying to get to the bottom of what happened.
Over the weekend there were two short disruptions to the sheriff’s office 911 service, causing lines to have to be transferred. The disruptions were four and five minutes long. During that time, calls were transferred over to Hilton Head Island 911 communications. Officials tell me they are working with the 911 service company to see what caused this problem.
“The lines were immediately transferred over to Hilton Head Island communications. So, there was really no disconnect with the public,” said Captain Bob Bromage. “The disruption was very short twice yesterday. It’s back up this morning. Century Link is assisting us and trying to figure out exactly what the issue was.”
The Sheriff’s Office says they hope to not have any more problems but if they do, they will let residents know.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.