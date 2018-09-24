Beaufort Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect wanted for attempted murder

Investigators have been unable to locate Bascom Jr. as of yet and are asking for information from the public to help locate him. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of wanted subject Reginald “Reggie” Bascom Jr. is encouraged to contact Staff Sergeant Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward. Bascom Jr. should be considered armed and dangerous.