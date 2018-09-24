Beaufort Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect wanted for attempted murder

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) -Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect wanted for attempted murder after two people were shot on Blazing Star Lane on September 16th.
25-year-old Reginald Bascom, Jr. of Hilton Head Island was identified as the suspect who shot two men on that Sunday night: one in the torso, and the other in the hand. Since then, one man has been released, while another remains hospitalized in a South Carolina hospital.
Witnesses told deputies they had seen a silver car with a spoiler speed away from the scene shortly after the shooting. Investigators also found multiple shell casings near the road and also discovered that a residence had been struck by bullets during the shooting.
Investigators located and seized the vehicle, a silver 2006 Lexus IS, last week. Bascom was later identified as the owner of the vehicle.
A Beaufort County magistrate has issued a warrant for Bascom’s arrest for attempted murder, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Investigators have been unable to locate Bascom Jr. as of yet and are asking for information from the public to help locate him. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of wanted subject Reginald “Reggie” Bascom Jr. is encouraged to contact Staff Sergeant Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward. Bascom Jr. should be considered armed and dangerous.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.