Beer, Guys, Cigars, and Golf held to raise money for Ronald McDonald House

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Parents with a sick child often aren’t thinking about themselves, so the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire takes care of that for them.
The local house had another fundraiser Sunday and Monday to help families facing a medical challenge.
The golf didn’t have to be great to do well at the “Beer, Guys, Cigars, and Golf” fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire continued at the Westin Savannah Harbor. Golf teams helped support the families of children facing serious illnesses, just hours after a large crowd enjoyed part of the event on Sunday night.
“It’s been a work of love for the house,” said Bill Sorochak, Director, Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire. “We take pride in the events. We know this is a philanthropic community that we live in that you still want to be able to give back, so if someone comes to your event, they get some enjoyment and help the cause at the same time.”
Alex Moseley played to support the Ronald McDonald House on Monday, but he benefited from their support 24 years ago when his daughter was hospitalized.
“Our meals were ready, our beds were made. It was like staying with family. Nobody made us feel like we were imposing or anything,” Moseley said.
Fundraisers throughout the year help the Ronald McDonald House to provide comfort to families who have a child being treated at the Willett Children’s Hospital. Monday’s male-centric event grew out of the success of Wine, Women, and Shoes, which is mostly for women.
“Everyone worries about the name, so we said we’re going to give something to the guys, even though it’s not just for guys."
Instead, it’s for the local community to support families dealing with a difficult time.
“One hundred percent of everything we raise all year long, especially at events here in Savannah, stays here. Not a single penny leaves this community, so everything is here."
Twelve local restaurants partnered with the Ronald McDonald House to provide food for Sunday night’s party before the golf tournament.
