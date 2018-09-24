CCPD working to cut down crime in ‘Gateway Savannah’ area

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Now a little more than half a year into policing the unincorporated county, Chatham County Police are still trying to tackle the challenge of cutting down crime in a very particular area.
We’re talking about “Gateway Savannah" - the Interstate 95 and Georgia Highway 204 area. Chief Jeff Hadley showed county commissioners some stats earlier in the month on areas that continue to see problems, despite increasing patrols and community policing tactics.
He showed them the “Gateway Savannah” area - a persistent hot spot for criminal activity. Between July and August, CCPD look3ed into just over 50 part 1 crimes, ranging anywhere from robberies to stolen cars. Incidents of stolen cars and thefts from vehicles happen most frequently.
We recently sat down with Chief Hadley, who outlined the challenges as far as engaging people in the area to help them from becoming targets of crime.
“It’s kind of a hard population, so to speak, to engage with because many of our victims are not from Savannah,” Chief Hadley said. “Again, they’re only here for a short amount of time. We work well with the management over there as best as possible to retrieve video evidence or have the relationship with them, so if they see something amiss or something that’s not right, they feel comfortable reaching out to us, whether it be calling our non-emergency number, calling 911, or calling the officers that they actually have relationships with.”
Chief Hadley says it’s his expectation that beat officers are establishing those relationships with business owners and managers in that area, so if something bad does happen, it’s not the first time they’re meeting.
