CCPD working to cut down crime in ‘Gateway Savannah’ area

“It’s kind of a hard population, so to speak, to engage with because many of our victims are not from Savannah,” Chief Hadley said. “Again, they’re only here for a short amount of time. We work well with the management over there as best as possible to retrieve video evidence or have the relationship with them, so if they see something amiss or something that’s not right, they feel comfortable reaching out to us, whether it be calling our non-emergency number, calling 911, or calling the officers that they actually have relationships with.”