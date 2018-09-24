Child choked, items stolen in Savannah home robbery

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Parents and police are searching for answers after someone broke into a Savannah home, choked a 10-year-old boy, and took off with two video game consoles.
10-year-old Parker hasn’t slept at home since the attack happened on Friday. His parents just hope police can catch the person who did this.
Eldon Shaffer says his son was playing video games in the living room of their East 49th Street home Friday night when someone came inside, choked him unconscious, and left with the consoles.
“He said that somebody had come up from behind him and started choking him, pulled him over the couch and slammed him into the floor,” said father, Eldon Shaffer. “He’s got bruising all around the neck, the chest, the back.”
Shaffer says he left for work around 9:30 that night and the attack and theft happened just after 10. Parker’s mom was upstairs asleep as it happened, and woke up to him screaming downstairs.
According to the Savannah Police report, the officer asked Parker how he was choked and he described that the suspect wrapped his arms around Parker’s neck and squeezed until he lost consciousness. He also advised that when he regained consciousness, he saw the suspect running towards the back door, and that’s when he started yelling to his mom.
“It took him a good day to finally really calm down from everything,” Eldon said. “He didn’t want to go in the house by himself. He didn’t want to go anywhere by himself. He was really shook up from all of it.”
The person stole an Xbox One and a Nintendo Switch, but Shaffer says he or she left everything else in the home.
“It all just seems really strange to me,” he said. “Why would somebody break in, leave other things, but only take those two things? They went through a lot of work to do that.”
Now, Shaffer hopes the police can identify and catch the person responsible. He says Parker didn’t get a good look at his attacker before he lost consciousness, but he hopes the evidence investigators collected leads them to a suspect.
This incident is being thoroughly investigated by our detectives. We ask the community that if you have any information on this incident, please call detectives at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.
