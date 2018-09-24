Coastal Health District now offering flu shots

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It’s officially fall - which means flu season will be ramping up soon and area physicians are recommending you go ahead and get your flu shot.
Several health departments within the Coastal Empire will begin offering the flu vaccine on Monday, Sept. 24.
Those with the Coastal Health District say it’s not too early to get your flu shot. Some pharmacies around town have already been offering the vaccines. Pharmacies like the Richmond Hill Pharmacy started offering this year’s flu shot several weeks ago. And now, health departments in Chatham, Camden, Bryan, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties will also begin offering the vaccines.
Flu season typically ramps up around October and usually hits its peak around January. As we know, last year's flu season was one of the worst, not only in Georgia. but across the country.
Those with the Coastal Health District say getting the flu shot is the best prevention tool, so you might as well get it now.
"Keep in mind that it takes two weeks after getting the shot to build up the maximum immunity, so you may as well get that two weeks going so that you're protected," said Sally Silbermann, Coastal Health District spokeswoman.
The normal cost for vaccinations is as follow:
- Regular shots are $29.
- High dosage flu shots (recommended for those 65 and older) are $55.
Keep in mind that most major insurance policies are accepted through the health department, and you do not need to make an appointment.
Health officials say the duration of flu season varies, but last year’s season lasted well into spring.
