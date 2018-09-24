Dave Turley’s Monday Weather Forecast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A stationary front will linger over the area until Tuesday. Another cold front will stall just north of us Wednesday and Thursday.
A third cold front could move through the area this weekend.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs 85-90. Partly cloudy overnight with a 20% chance for a shower, lows 70-77.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 87-92.
Wednesday will see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. Rain chances begin to increase to 40% Thursday into the weekend. In the tropics we are watching Invest 98L, located between Bermuda and Florida. This will move towards North Carolina by Wednesday and has a 40% chance of becoming tropical. We do not expect any impact from this system.
SubTropical Storm Leslie is forecast to merge with a frontal system in the central Atlantic and is currently no threat to land.