SCCPSS discusses what taxpayers will see from E-SPLOST funds

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - New schools, renovations, and even buying new buses. Monday, we’re asking Savannah-Chatham County Public School leaders what taxpayers can expect to see from E-SPLOST funds this school year.
Between the first and second year of E-SPLOST 3, three new schools top lists you can find on the district’s website, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll see the district turning dirt anytime soon.
No ribbon cuttings for new schools are planned this year.
“That building process takes anywhere from 14 to 18 months to build a school,” said Vanessa Miller-Kaigler, Deputy Superintendent, SCCPSS. “That’s after we have gone through the design phase.”
The district’s chief operations officer says the first new school won’t open its doors until 2020, and that will be the new White Bluff Elementary School. For now, they’re operating out of the swing site at Montgomery and DeRenne. E-SPLOST dollars aren’t just limited to new buildings.
“We renovate new schools, there are new roofs, there’s replacement of HVAC systems, there’s technology upgrades, security upgrades as well as for the first time, you’ll see some transportation, some new buses will come from E-SPLOST as well,” Miller-Kaigler said.
For the parts of the projects E-SPLOST doesn’t cover, the district can apply for additional state funding.
“We have an opportunity to apply for capital outlay dollars,” said Miller-Kaigler. “Those are dollars that are eligble from the state based on enrollment, based on our FTE."
Following the White Bluff Elementary project, the next new school on the E-SPLOST 3 cycle will be the new Jenkins STEM High School, to be completed by 2021.
E-SPLOST also allows the district to pay down some of the bond debt accrued over the years.
