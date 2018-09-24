Fabulous Equinox Orchestra to perform at Peregrin

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - You can enjoy smooth jazz with one of the most beautiful rooftop views Monday night in Savannah, for free.
Join Jeremy Davis, Clay Johnson and the rest of the full 18-piece Fabulous Equinox Orchestra for an unforgettable night of music! This free concert will be at Peregrin, the rooftop bar at the Perry Lane Hotel. The bar will feature a cocktail hour with a special menu starting at 6 p.m. The show begins at 7. You’re advised to get there early for a seat.
For more information click here: https://www.facebook.com/TheFabulousEquinoxOrchestra/
