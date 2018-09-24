Few Showers Around Monday

New week, similar forecast –
Monday begins mild, with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70° inland; upper 70s at the beaches. Humidity is elevated, but not atrocious.
A few showers are forecast to develop during the morning commute. It’s something to keep an eye on, but less than one-third of our roads will get wet this morning. Very patchy fog may also occur – primarily inland – before 8:30 a.m.
Scattered showers, and a couple thunderstorms, are possible later in the morning through the afternoon. One, or two, thundershowers will produce occasional lightning and brief heavy rain.
High temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s in many communities. A few areas may top-out near 90° well inland.
Drier weather gradually takes-hold by dinner; only brief, isolated, coastal showers are possible tonight.
The forecast dries out a bit Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of another increase in rain activity Thursday, through the weakened. Though, this rain will be scattered; not a washout.
In the tropics –
There are a few areas that we’re watching.
1. Storminess between Bermuda and the east coast
2. Subtropical Storm Leslie in the north-central Atlantic
3. An area of storminess near Leslie
4. Tropical Depression Kirk
Storminess in the western Atlantic, number one, has a medium chance of tropical, or subtropical development within the next five days as it separates from a remnant trough of low pressure (front). Regardless, this storminess will get closer to the east coast this week.
Though, significant or severe weather impacts are not expected. All impacts will remain north of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Have a great day,
Cutter