Garden City’s police K9 retires

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A new officer was sworn into the Garden City Police Department on Monday.
As that new officer takes the oath, the police department is saying goodbye to a very special member of the force. Monday was K9 Cop Arie’s last day on the job. Arie has been serving the Garden City community since 2013. His handler says it’s a bittersweet day.
“Not having your partner there constantly. He’s always there looking over my shoulder, even when I’m on traffic stops,” said Sgt. David Dess, Garden City Police Department. “I could always look back and I can see his head sticking through the kennel, watching me, making sure I’m okay, so it’s going to be bittersweet looking back to my patrol car and not seeing his face there looking after me now.”
Arie didn’t go into retirement empty “pawed,” so to speak. He got a couple of toys and a basket of treats, and also a plaque recognizing his service.
Congratulations to Anthony Desarden, the newest member of the Garden City PD.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.