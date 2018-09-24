Ronald McDonald House hosts 4th Annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, and Golf event

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - People enjoyed beer, food and bourbon for a good cause on Sunday.
The Ronald McDonald House hosted the Fourth Annual Beer, Guys, Cigars and Golf event at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf and Spa Resort. But the event is not just for the guys-women were at the event as well.
The celebration lasted until 10:00 p.m. The event continues on Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. with the golf tournament.
“It’s been a work of love for the house," said Bill Sorochak, Executive Director for the Ronald McDonald House. "We take pride in the events being in the philanthropic community that we live in. We’ve been working on it since simmer and just can’t believe its finally here.”
