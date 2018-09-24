Savannah Jazz Festival underway this week

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Get ready for the sweet sounds of jazz to hit Savannah.
The 2018 Savannah Jazz Festival started Sunday night and will last all week long. Produced by the Coastal Jazz Association for 37 years now, the festival offers all types of jazz, from Dixieland and traditional swing to melodic standouts and funky down-home gutbucket blues.
Daily events and locations may vary. The Lucas Theatre for the Arts will host both Monday and Tuesday night’s events, including a screening of Clint Eastwood’s Johnny Mercer’s, “Dreams on Me” documentary and a celebration of Ben Tucker. All are free and open to the public.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.