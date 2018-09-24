Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates 10th anniversary

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Savannah Philharmonic kicked off its 10th anniversary season, titled “10 Years in the Making: Fire & Spirit,” at the Lucas Theatre on Saturday evening.
The Savannah Philharmonic Artistic Director and Conductor Peter Shannon opened with a special homage to the past.
“I was more inspired by, I was flattered that they wanted me to compose it,” said composer Richard Sartomme. "So the idea of writing a celebratory piece for their tenth season and it’s no small feat for a regional orchestra to make 10 years
Shannon says he couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the 10th season than when Beethoven’s Epic Fifth Symphony.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.