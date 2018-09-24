SPD still looking for 1 suspect after Sept. 2017 homicide

Yusuf Maxwell, Morris' half brother, admitted to police he was a member of the 1100 gang. He was in the car that dropped Morris off at the hospital. Maxwell is already in a youth detention facility in Georgia. Last year, he told police he believed the shooting that killed Morris was likely retaliation from a rival gang. Maxwell was also involved in one of the most extreme examples of teen violence in Savannah’s City Market on July 4, 2017. He was shot in the neck that night and told police he ‘didn’t want to die’ and tired to push their hands off of him in a panic, and to tell his mother ‘that he loved her and that he was going to die.’