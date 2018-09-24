SPD still looking for 1 suspect after Sept. 2017 homicide

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are still searching for a teen wanted for murder. She is the fourth suspect in last year’s killing of 16-year-old Jaheim Morris.
We’ve been following this case since last September, and it and those involved in it show the violent and sometimes deadly gang lifestyle.
Four teenagers are now facing felony murder charges in Morris' death. Kaisun Dixon and Yusuf Maxwell, both 17, as well as 19-year-old Tyquarius Washington are behind bars, but Zonnique Maxwell is still wanted.
Morris was shot last September and driven to the hospital where he died.
Yusuf Maxwell, Morris' half brother, admitted to police he was a member of the 1100 gang. He was in the car that dropped Morris off at the hospital. Maxwell is already in a youth detention facility in Georgia. Last year, he told police he believed the shooting that killed Morris was likely retaliation from a rival gang. Maxwell was also involved in one of the most extreme examples of teen violence in Savannah’s City Market on July 4, 2017. He was shot in the neck that night and told police he ‘didn’t want to die’ and tired to push their hands off of him in a panic, and to tell his mother ‘that he loved her and that he was going to die.’
Zonnique Mazwell, the 19-year-old police are still looking for, was arrested in 2017 for having a gun and being under 18.
Washington was also arrested in 2017 for having a gun and being under 18. He was also arrested for battery and criminal trespassing charges in 2016.
Dixon did not have any previous criminal record.
Police are not saying how they believe the four suspects contributed to Morris' death. Those details will come out in court.
