Beaufort EMS returns from Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County EMS is back home after helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Horry County.
The men headed up to South Carolina to help relieve those impacted by the storm.
“By us going up there, what we did was we allowed their ambulances to go forward and actually deal with the people that were entrapped or cut off from the regular area,” said Mark Fitzgibbons, EMT, Beaufort County EMS. “We were in a normal fire station, and we supported their normal community.”
Beaufort County EMS also sent two crews to the Myrtle Beach area to help with relief.
