Burton man arrested on plethora of drug, gun charges

Moultrie was placed under arrest on active warrants - some dating back to 2015 - for pointing and preserving a firearm, petit larceny, assault and battery in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, grand larceny, probation violation, failure to stop for blue lights, and fleeing to evade arrest. Investigators discovered that in additional to being wanted in Beaufort County, Moultrie was also wanted for aggravated robbery by law enforcement authorities in Clarksville, Tennessee.