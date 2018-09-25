Burton man arrested on plethora of drug, gun charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - Beaufort County investigators arrested a 23-year-old Burton man Tuesday following a short foot pursuit.
Officials saw wanted suspect, Marquis Moultrie, driving a gold Honda Accord in the area of Glaze Drive and pulled him over. That’s when he got out of the car and ran away. He was caught shortly after.
Moultrie was placed under arrest on active warrants - some dating back to 2015 - for pointing and preserving a firearm, petit larceny, assault and battery in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, grand larceny, probation violation, failure to stop for blue lights, and fleeing to evade arrest. Investigators discovered that in additional to being wanted in Beaufort County, Moultrie was also wanted for aggravated robbery by law enforcement authorities in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Investigators located and seized a distribution weight of marijuana, a handgun, and an AK-47 assault-style rifle. The handgun and the AK-47 were both loaded and had extended capacity magazines.
Moultrie was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated. In addition to existing arrest warrants, investigators charged him with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Moultrie was also charged with fugitive from justice regarding his outstanding arrest warrant in Tennessee.
Moultire has not yet received a bond hearing.
