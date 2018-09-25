County, State and Federal disaster experts partnering to prepare Chatham County for the worst

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) -
All this week the Chatham Emergency Management Agency is preparing for the worst.
Tuesday, September 25, CEMA will have its first ever and Praise and Preparedness Festival. County disaster agents will stand side by side both FEMA and the FBI.
Disaster officials will teach people how to prepare for both Hurricane emergency situations and situations like active shooters. The festival starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Compassion Christian Church, near the Walmart off of Highway 17.
- When: Tuesday, September 25, 2018 10 AM – 5 PM
- Where: Compassion Christian Church 55 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA 31419
For a complete agenda of the festival, click here.
