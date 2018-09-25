Dave Turley’s Tuesday Weather Forecast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A stationary front over the area will wash out as an area of low pressure passes to our east.
Another cold front will stall north of the area Thursday so no major changes to our weather forecasts.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for showers and storms, high 87-92. Rain chance only at 10% overnight with daybreak temps 71-76. Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for showers and storms, high 88-93. Rain chances remain at 40% Thursday through Sunday.
In the tropics, an area of low pressure off the southeast coast has a 50% to become tropical today as it heads towards North Carolina. It will not bring any impacts to our area. Leslie is now a Post Tropical Cyclone but will likely strengthen back into a subtropical system when it interacts with a non tropical low pressure in the central Atlantic.
Whatever develops will stay in the central Atlantic for a while and will pose no threat to land. The remnants of Kirk have a 60% chance to redevelop in the next few days as it moves closer to the Caribbean Sea. Upper level winds will deter any development after that.