Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit SC next week to campaign for James Smith

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to visit the Palmetto State next week to campaign for Democratic nominee for Governor James Smith.
A source close with gubernatorial candidate James Smith’s campaign confirms to WIS that Biden will be in South Carolina on Wednesday to participate in a fundraiser in Charleston.
Right now, it’s unclear where that fundraiser will take place or who will be hosting it.
This a isn’t the first political heavy hitter to stomp for a gubernatorial candidate. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Governor Henry McMaster this summer before the Republican primary.
McMaster defeated Upstate businessman and veteran John Warren in that race.
Check back for more updates on specific details on the event.
