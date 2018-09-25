Georgia Ports Authority sending supplies to Florence victims

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Ports Authority is asking for supplies to send to those impacted by Hurricane Florence.
You can drop off items at the GPA Administration Building in Garden City, located at 2 Main Street, Savannah. They are asking for new and unused items like diapers, rubber gloves, paper towels, and more. The items will be loaded into two containers and delivered to the Port of Wilmington.
“Right now, we have about three quarters of one filled, and we did it last week and we’re continuing it through this week, and we’re pretty confident that the Savannah community will rise up to the occasion again,” said Ed McCarthy, COO, GPA. “We are asking the Savannah community to come to the Georgia Ports Authority to Main Street and help us to fill these containers. We’ve had a lot of output already from the community, but we think there’s more that can be done.”
They’ll be accepting donations from 9 a.m. until noon Monday and Tuesday. Below is a list of the supplies they need. They will be accepted new, unopened, and unexpired.
-wet wipes
-wrapped cases of bottled water
-non-perishable food items (cans and boxes only)
-diapers
-rubber gloves
-contractor grade garbage bags
-quality respirator masks
-paper towels
-toilet paper
They will not accept anything that is not listed above, including monetary donations or liquid, besides water.
