Good News: Students help with Savannah Shines

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -When the City of Savannah offered to help clean up neighborhoods through its "Savannah Shines'' program, the Edgemere Sackville community was first in line.
“It’s joyful to me to see a clean neighborhood,” said William Eason with the Edgemere Sackville Neighborhood. "The residents take pride in having their neighborhood clean as well.
Edgemere Sackville residents got some help cleaning up this weekend when the first neighborhood to benefit from the city’s Savannah Shines program also got a boost from Georgia Southern’s Treasure Savannah Day of Service.
The community cleanup with locals was just one initiative where hundreds of students, faculty and staff from GSU’s Armstrong campus joined in to help.
"We have some students downtown helping the City of Savannah in Keep Savannah Beautiful. We have an animal-assisted therapy facility we’re going to be working at called Hooves for Healing. The Salvation Army got in on some of the fun and we’re also having students help our around campus in different campus projects.
In Edgemere Sackville, residents were taking ownership of their streets to make them feel welcoming as well as tidy.
“It’s a major cleanup," said Ben Phillips with the GSU Leadership and Community Engagement Office. “We take pride in our community that we live in. We’re trying to keep litter off the streets. We want to keep our neighborhood clean as possible, because a clean neighborhood makes everyone happy and we try to keep it a safe neighborhood for people to live in, too.”
Helping out in local neighborhoods can also make the students feel more connected to the community where they live.
“It puts a good perspective on what we’re here for,” Phillips said. “The students are here to get a degree, but also to give back and also learn to be active citizens.”
The city of Savannah provided bags and other tools for the cleanup. The city will review requests for cleanup made by neighborhood associations through the Savannah Shines program.
