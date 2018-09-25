Guyton roundabout to be completed by December

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Officials say the new Guyton roundabout will be complete in just a few more months.
When crews shut down the roundabout next Monday, Oct. 1, it will be from 1 a.m. until 4 a.m. They’ll repave the circular configuration while the least amount of cars are on the road. According to officials, there will not be an offsite signed detour because the work will not last long. This is a $3.4 million Effingham County project, and it should be completed by December.
“It’s been a long process. It seems to be working really well for the people who go through it a lot, and once they can get all of the construction and get it finished, I think it will be a really good thing for the Guyton community,” said Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
If you’ll be driving during that affected time, expect a wait because there will not be a detour route.
