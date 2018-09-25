Jamie’s Evening Forecast on Monday, Sept. 24

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Showers and few thunderstorms will make a run for the coast, but a only a few of them will survive. Still, some sprinkles here and there and even downpour can’t be ruled out overnight into our Tuesday morning. I think fog will impact more of our viewers but it won’t be too dense for an advisory, just be aware traveling on those two lane highways. We’re tracking Invest 98-L, which has a 50% chance of becoming our next named storm. It’ll begin to impact the North Carolina coast as early as Tuesday in the way of rain but the bulk of heaviest rain/storms is on the right side of the storm. Tuesday will be the driest day of the work week for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with only a 20% chance of afternoon rain storms; rain chances increase to 40% through the weekend with warmer than average temperatures (near 90 every afternoon).