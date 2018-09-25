Local law firm hosts first responder luncheon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A local law firm honored the men and women who serve our community on Tuesday.
Harris Lowry Manton LLP hosted the 5th Annual First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday, featuring free lunch for local paramedics, firefighters, police officers and emergency medical responders.
First responders went to Daffin Park to enjoy free hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches and more. There will also be live music by Andrew Gill and giveaways including UGA football tickets, Savannah Bananas tickets, and $100 restaurant gift certificates. There will also be a special tribute to fallen first responders.
“It’s really nice to be appreciated for the work that we do in the community and the comradery that we can have with the other departments that we don’t get a chance to have when we’re handling emergency calls,” said Pam Cheek with LT. Chatham Emergency Services.
This event was free and open to all area first responders. Oraganizers say that the event grows every year.
