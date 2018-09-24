Man accused of burglarizing homes during Florence gets hit with more charges

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man accused of burglarizing Lowcountry homes during Hurricane Florence has been hit with more charges by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrested 32-year-old Coleman Tudor of Pawleys Island on Friday. He’s suspected of burglarizing homes in the Pawleys Plantation neighborhood after the area was evacuated.
Tudor was originally charged with burglary and grand larceny in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and other goods.
On Monday, investigators announced that Tudor faces 17 additional charges.
“He now faces a total of six counts of burglary, six counts of grand larceny, six counts of looting during a state of emergency and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute,” GCSO officials said.
Tudor is locked up at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
