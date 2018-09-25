National Voter Registration Day events taking place Tuesday across the region

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 25, which means groups across the country will be out in their communities trying to get people signed up to vote.
In order to vote in the Nov. 6 election in Georgia, you must be registered to vote by Oct. 9. So, Goodwill International is calling on all of its stores and Job Connection Centers to host a registration event for the upcoming election.
Goodwill Southeast Georgia is joining the League of Women's Voters to offer six different events throughout the region. Volunteers will be set up at the following locations on Tuesday, Sept. 25:
- Savannah Job Connection Center, 9am to 5pm; 7220 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah GA 3106
- Statesboro Job Connection Center, 9am to 5pm; 24015 Hwy 80 E. Statesboro, GA 30458
- Brunswick Job Connection Center, 9am to 5pm; #249 Village at Glynn Place, Brunswick, GA 31525
- Waycross Job Connection Center, 9am to 5pm; 2101 Memorial Drive, Waycross, GA 31501
- Pooler Goodwill Store, 10am to 5pm; 115 West Grand Central Blvd. Pooler GA 31322
- McAlpin Square Goodwill Store, 10am to 5pm; 1900 E Victory Dr, Savannah GA 31404
Those with Goodwill Southeast Georgia say they want to make Tuesday's event as convenient as possible.
"We pick locations on bus lines, in rural communities, we're also registering people for absentee ballots. So, if you need that convenience in November, we want to make sure you're actively engaged," Meredith Champagne, Director of Workforce Development for Goodwill.
Chatham County Voter Registration will also host a National Voter Registration event Tuesday. That event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chatham County Voter Registration, 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E, in Savannah.
Remember, in order to register to vote, you must have a valid Georgia’s driver’s license or ID.
For more information about National Voter Registration Day, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.